The Cost of Waiting: Dissecting the Economy with Prof. Ronilo Balbieran

Slowing growth, high prices, and everyday bottlenecks—where is the Philippine economy really heading?

Let’s talk about it LIVE.

Prof. Ronilo Balbieran joins Beyond the Headlines to dissect the pressure points hitting our local economy. We will look past the surface numbers to analyze the real impact of 7.2% inflation, why slow infrastructure spending is stalling construction growth, and how structural issues like Metro Manila traffic are directly eating away at national wealth and quality of life.

Ask your questions in real time.