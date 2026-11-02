The Filipino Economic Struggle: Who Bears the Burden?

How could foreign agreements and global power rivalries affect the lives of ordinary Filipinos?

Jaime Paglinawan, chairperson of BAYAN Central Visayas, joins Beyond the Headlines to discuss rising prices, stagnant wages, economic pressures, and the Philippines’ proposed participation in the US-led Pax Silica initiative.

As the country navigates competing global interests, questions arise about national sovereignty, economic policy, and how these agreements could affect Filipino workers and communities.

What could these developments mean for the Philippines?

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