The Journey of Pinikas

Fresh from their historic wins for Pinikas, Best Actor Jade Makawili and Best Actress Angela Villarin join Beyond the Headlines to share the journey behind their success.

From chasing dreams that once seemed impossible to bringing pride to Cebu and the rest of the Visayas, they open up about the story behind Pinikas, the struggles before the spotlight, the sacrifices behind every breakthrough, and what it means to come home as award-winning actors.

Go beyond the trophies and discover the people behind the performances.

🎬 Watch Beyond the Headlines.

Beyond the Headlines — Look Deeper. Think Deeper.