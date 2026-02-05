The Power of Color with Cara Durano

Colors do more than match outfits—they shape how we see ourselves and how the world sees us. 🎨✨ Join us on Beyond the Headlines as we sit down with Cara Durano, a professional color analyst, to unpack how understanding color can boost confidence, strengthen self-expression, and elevate personal branding. This insightful conversation goes beyond aesthetics, exploring how color analysis empowers individuals to embrace their identity and show up as their most authentic selves. 📍

Tune in live and discover how the right colors can change the way you show up—inside and out.