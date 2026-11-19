How difficult is it to keep the promises we make to ourselves?

Transformation is more than just changing how we look. It takes discipline, consistency, and the determination to follow through on the goals we set for ourselves. While many of us make promises to become better, healthier, and stronger, not everyone finds it easy to stay committed to the journey.

Influencer and fitness enthusiast Anne Porter joins Beyond the Headlines to talk about her journey of transformation, the importance of honoring commitments to oneself, and how discipline and consistency can turn personal promises into reality.

Because sometimes, the most important promise you have to keep is the one you make to yourself.

Beyond the Headlines — Look Deeper. Think Better.