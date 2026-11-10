How much harder has it become to make ends meet?

As prices of basic goods and services continue to rise, ordinary Filipinos are feeling the impact on their daily expenses. From drivers spending more on fuel to vendors adjusting to higher costs, students managing their allowances, and commuters dealing with transportation expenses, inflation affects everyone differently.

How are Filipinos coping with the rising cost of living, and what can be done to ease the burden?

Join us on Beyond the Headlines as we look deeper into the impact of rising inflation on everyday Filipinos.

Look Deeper. Think Better.