'They need us'

Look at how devastating the magnitude 6.9 earthquake was for Cebuanos when it struck on Tuesday night, September 30, 2025.

Homes were destroyed. Lives were lost. But there is hope — if we all work together.

As of 6 a.m. on Thursday, October 2, 2025, the NDRRMC reports that the death toll has risen to 72.

Of the 72 fatalities:

-30 are from Bogo

-22 from San Remigio

-12 from Medellin

-5 from Tabogon

-1 from Borbon

-1 from Tabuelan

-1 from Sogod

There are also 294 reported injuries.

The best way we can help is by providing for the victims’ immediate needs: food, clean water, tents, tarpaulins, baby milk and diapers, clothing, and other essentials.

If you wish to share your blessings, whether in kind or in cash, SunStar Cebu is ready to receive your donations. You may visit our office on P. del Rosario Street and approach our guard on duty.

Together, we will rebuild, stronger than before.

Amping kanunay, mga higala.