Two masters of the lens join us on PITIK

Award-winning photographers Luke Singson and Jijo de Guzman take us into the world of photography—from street and travel to storytelling through images. Luke, the Grand Champion of the 2018 Canon Photomarathon Philippines and a Canon Photomarathon Asian Championships runner-up, shares how he captures powerful stories through his lens. Meanwhile, Jijo, a veteran multi-genre photographer celebrating 20 years in the craft, talks about his journey from sports photography to becoming one of the most respected mentors and industry leaders in the Philippines. Join us as they share their experiences, insights, and advice for aspiring photographers. 🔴 Watch PITIK on SunStar Cebu.