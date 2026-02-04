Two sisters. One shared passion behind the lens. 📸✨

On this episode of PITIK Live, we sit down with the creative twins behind TwinTalk PH — Jennifer Elaine Sarmiento and Jasmin Ellen Sarmiento Juan, Cebu-based photographers whose love for storytelling was shaped by family, culture, and community.

From award-winning Sinulog captures to national and international recognitions, these sisters prove that photography is more than an art — it’s a shared legacy.

🎥 Join us LIVE as they talk about their journeys, milestones, and life behind the camera.