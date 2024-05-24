Umapad Employees Unpaid For 5 Months

Around a hundred employees in Barangay Umapad, Mandaue City, have not been paid for five months.

What is the reason for this, and why has it taken so long?

On another note, let's check the weather situation, especially with a low pressure area (LPA) affecting us.

With the onset of rain, how is the water supply? It has been observed that even refilling stations are now struggling with their water supply.

Be part of the conversation and share your opinion here at Beyond the Headlines.

#BeyondtheHeadlines

#AllYouNeedToKnow