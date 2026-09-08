Understanding Metro Cebu’s worsening air quality

Metro Cebu has been experiencing deteriorating air quality, with the AQI reaching unhealthy levels amid haze linked to forest fires in Indonesia and prevailing wind conditions.

What does the worsening AQI mean for ordinary Cebuanos? What are we breathing, how can PM2.5 affect our health, and what should residents do as the haze persists?

In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, Engr. Cindylyn Ochea of the DENR-EMB 7 Regional Environmental Education and Information Unit discusses the current air quality situation, health precautions, conditions authorities are monitoring, and the government’s response.

Beyond the Headlines — Look Deeper. Think Deeper.