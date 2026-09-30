VP Sara Duterte Impeachment: How Many Votes Are Needed Now?

Fewer votes may now be needed to convict Vice President Sara Duterte. But why was the threshold lowered?

The Senate impeachment court has overturned its earlier interpretation requiring 16 votes for conviction, ruling that the two-thirds requirement will instead be computed based on senator-judges who are legally and factually capable of participating when the final judgment is made.

What prompted the change? What does the new formula mean? And what are the legal arguments surrounding the Senate’s decision?

Beyond the Headlines — Look Deeper. Think Deeper.