What can a young learner achieve when curiosity meets determination?

Maxine Isabella Dy, a student of PAREF Southcrest School, is a PHIMO Global Awardee and 5th Place finisher in the DSPC Newswriting contest. A passionate reader and independent learner, Maxine has represented her school in various academic competitions while also pursuing her interests in music, sports, and journalism.

As a junior journalist, Maxine enjoys interviewing people and learning from their stories and experiences. Her journey highlights the importance of curiosity, discipline, and a genuine love for learning in shaping the next generation of young achievers.

Join us on Beyond the Headlines. Look Deeper. Think Better.