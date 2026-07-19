What History Teaches Us

Join us on Beyond the Headlines as we sit down with Professor Laila Labajo of the University of San Carlos for an insightful discussion on the lessons history continues to teach us today.

How did our colonial past shape Filipino values? Why do governance challenges persist across generations? What can today's leaders learn from history? And what choices are we making now that future Filipinos will either thank us for—or regret?

Look beyond the past.

Think deeper about the present. Shape the future.