The heat may be rising, but are we prepared for what comes next?

With the looming threat of Super El Niño, prolonged dry conditions and below-normal rainfall could put pressure on water resources, agricultural production, electricity demand, and the livelihoods of vulnerable communities.

For households, this could mean more than just hotter days. It could mean tighter water supplies, higher expenses, and greater challenges in meeting everyday needs.

As the country braces for its possible impacts, questions remain about the readiness of local governments, water providers, and other concerned agencies. What preparations are already underway, and what more needs to be done before conditions worsen?

Join us on Beyond the Headlines as we examine the potential impact of Super El Niño and find out how communities can prepare.

Look Deeper. Think Better.