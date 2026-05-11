Who should step in?

Minors involved in street crime: Guidance, intervention, or tougher action?

As viral incidents involving youth offenders spark concern, the Philippine National Police is calling for stronger intervention measures to prevent minors from slipping deeper into criminal activity.

Can these children still be redirected?

Or is the problem becoming harder to control?

Let’s talk about the real issues behind youth crime, family accountability, and community safety.

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