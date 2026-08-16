WOULD YOU SEND YOUR GARBAGE BACK TO BINALIW TODAY?

SHOULD CEBUANOS STILL ACCEPT FLOODING AS PART OF EVERYDAY LIFE?

Two questions. Two long-standing problems. One bigger question:

Are these still disasters—or are they already problems of governance, planning, and accountability?

From the proposed reopening of Binaliw Landfill to calls for the revival of the 2017 Metro Cebu Integrated Flood and Drainage Systems Master Plan, we take a closer look at the decisions, plans, and solutions that could shape Cebu’s future.

📺 Beyond the Headlines

Look Deeper. Think Better.