1 arrested, guns, e-cigarette products seized in Basilan

LAWMEN arrested an individual and seized high-powered firearms and some P200,000 worth of undocumented e-cigarettes during a law enforcement operation in Basilan province, police said Saturday, February 7, 2026.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Regional Field Unit-9 (RFU-9) identified the arrested individual as alias Omar, 39, a resident of Balas village, Lamitan City, Basilan.

The CIDG said Omar was arrested during the service of a search warrant at around 6:05 a.m. on Saturday, February 7, in Balas village, Lamitan City.

The CIDG said seized from Omar’s residence were an M4 rifle, a caliber .22 magnum revolver, magazines, and ammunition.

The CIDG said the warrant servers inadvertently saw e-cigarettes being stored at Omar’s residence while enforcing the court-issued search warrant for violation of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

The warrant servers seized some P200,000 worth of e-cigarettes after Omar failed to present pertinent documents for the products.

Omar and the confiscated pieces of evidence were brought to the CIDG Basilan Provincial Field Unit in preparation for the filing of appropriate charges.

The CIDG said charges to be filed against Omar include violations of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act and the Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act. (SunStar Zamboanga)