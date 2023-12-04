Zamboanga

1 arrested, over P400-K shabu seized in anti-drug sting

ZAMBOANGA. Authorities arrest one person and seized some P428,400 worth of suspected shabu in an anti-drug operations in Talon-Talon village, this city on Sunday, December 3, 2023. A photo handout shows the arrested suspect and the pieces of evidence recovered from him during his arrest.
ONE person was arrested while more than P400,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga City, the local police reported Monday, December 4, 2023.

The local police identified the arrested suspect as Arielbert Delos Santos, alias Abet, 40, a resident of Talon-Talon village.

The police said Delos Santos was arrested in a buy-bust around 11:16 p.m. Sunday, December 3, in Talon-Talon village.

The police said seized from the suspect were some 63 grams of suspected shabu worth P428,400, a sunglasses and P200 marked money.

The suspect was detained at the headquarters of the Zamboanga City Police Station 6 in preparation for the filing of appropriate charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

