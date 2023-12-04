1 arrested, over P400-K shabu seized in anti-drug sting

ONE person was arrested while more than P400,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga City, the local police reported Monday, December 4, 2023.

The local police identified the arrested suspect as Arielbert Delos Santos, alias Abet, 40, a resident of Talon-Talon village.

The police said Delos Santos was arrested in a buy-bust around 11:16 p.m. Sunday, December 3, in Talon-Talon village.

The police said seized from the suspect were some 63 grams of suspected shabu worth P428,400, a sunglasses and P200 marked money.

The suspect was detained at the headquarters of the Zamboanga City Police Station 6 in preparation for the filing of appropriate charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.