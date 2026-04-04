1 arrested, over P47,000 shabu seized in Lanao del Norte

LAWMEN have arrested an individual and seized more than P47,000 worth of illegal drugs in a law enforcement operation in Lanao del Norte, the police said Saturday, April 4.

Police Colonel Leo De Leon Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, identified the suspect as alias Tsino, 25, an unemployed individual.

Sua said Tsino was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of a search warrant around 5:30 a.m. Friday, April 3, in Purok 1, Poblacion village, Tubod, Lanao del Norte.

Sua said seized from the residence of Tsino were some seven grams of suspected shabu packed in seven heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P47,600, and non-drug items.

He said the arrested suspect is now under the custody of Tubod Municipal Police Station in preparation for the filing of charges against him for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

He said they are committed to combating the proliferation of illegal drugs in the community.

He assured the public that they will continue to intensify efforts to eradicate illegal drug activities and bring offenders to justice. (SunStar Zamboanga)