1 arrested, P100,000 illegal drugs seized

AUTHORITIES arrested an individual and seized closed to P100,000 worth of illegal drugs and substance in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga City, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Monday, August 17, 2026.

The PDEA-Zamboanga City Office (ZCO) identified the arrested suspect as alias Meh, 24, a resident of Calarian village, Zamboanga City.

The PDEA-ZCO said Meh was arrested in a buy-bust around 8:44 p.m. Saturday, August 15, in Sinunuc village, Zamboanga City,

Seized from the suspect were dangerous drugs consisting of approximately 105 milliliters of liquid MDMB-4en-PINACA with an estimated value of P30,000; 10 grams of suspected shabu valued at P68,000; and P500 worth dried marijuana leaves.

The confiscation suspected MDMB-4en-Pinaca was contained in one transparent plastic bottle, nine black plastic bottles, and one disposable syringe, all containing yellowish liquid substances.

The MDMB-4en-PINACA is a potent synthetic cannabinoid receptor agonist (SCRA) often sold as a designer drug or used to illegally adulterate plant-based cannabis.

Also seized were a mobile phone, a driver’s license, a plastic bag, a motorcycle, and the buy-bust money.

Charges for violation of Sections 5 and 11 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, will be filed against the suspect. (SunStar Zamboanga)