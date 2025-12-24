1 arrested, P123,000 shabu seized in Linamon, Lanao del Norte

LAWMEN have arrested an individual and seized around P123,080 worth of illegal drugs in a law enforcement operation in Lanao del Norte, the police said Wednesday, December 24, 2025.

Police Colonel Leo De Leon Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, identified the arrested suspect as alias Dex, 33.

Dex was arrested in a law enforcement operation at 8:24 a.m. Tuesday, December 23, in Purok 6, Samburon village, Linamon, Lanao del Norte.

Confiscated from his residence were 18.1 grams of shabu packed in heat-sealed plastic sachets and worth P123,080, assorted illegal drug paraphernalia, and P5,075 cash in different denominations.

Cases for violation of Sections 11 and 12 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the suspect.

Sua said Dex was placed under the custody of Linamon Municipal Police Station for proper documentation and further disposition.

"This operation underscores the relentless commitment of Lanao del Norte Provincial Police Office in combating the proliferation of illegal drugs in our communities," he said.

"We assure the public that we will continue to intensify our efforts to eradicate illegal drug activities and bring offenders to justice," he added.

Sua urged the public to remain vigilant and to actively support law enforcement authorities by promptly reporting any drug-related activities in their communities. (SunStar Zamboanga)