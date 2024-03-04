1 arrested, P136,000 shabu seized in Zamboanga del Sur

AUTHORITIES have one person and seized some P136,000 worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in the province of Zamboanga del Sur, the police said Monday, March 4.

The Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula said the suspect was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 12:05 p.m. Sunday, March 3, in Purok Orchids in Camanga village, Tukuran, Zamboanga del Sur.

The PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula did not release the identity of the arrested suspect except to say he is a 30-year-old man.

The PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula said confiscated from the suspect were some 20 grams of suspected shabu packed in two heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P136,000, and P1,000 marked money.

The arrested suspect was detained at the police station of Pagadian City, the capital of Zamboanga del Sur, in preparation for the filing of a case against him.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula director, lauded the operatives of the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit for leading the anti-drug operation that resulted in the arrest of the suspect.

“We remain committed to our mission of eradicating the illegal drug problem in Zamboanga Peninsula and we will continue to do our mandate of fostering a region that is free from the dangers brought about by these harmful substances,” Masauding added. (SunStar Zamboanga)