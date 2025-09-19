1 arrested, P1.7-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Zamboanga Sibugay

LAWMEN have arrested an individual and seized around P1.7 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, the police said Friday, September 19, 2025.

Police Colonel Barnard Danie Dasugo, Zamboanga Sibugay police director, did not identify the arrested individual pending further investigation.

Dasugo said the suspect was arrested on Thursday, September 18, in San Pedro village, Tungawan, Zamboanga Sibugay.

The operatives were conducting a checkpoint along the highway when they found the vehicle they flagged down for inspection was loaded by cigarettes.

"The driver was unable to present any legal documents to support the transport of the items, prompting law enforcement to confiscate the cargo and place the individual under arrest," Dasugo said in his report.

Seized from the vehicle were 29 master cases and 50 reams of assorted smuggled cigarettes worth P1.7 million.

The arrested individual and confiscated items were brought to Tungawan Municipal Police Station for documentation and were turned over to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)