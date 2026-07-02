1 arrested, P17.1-M cocaine, shabu seized in Sulu drug sting

LAWMEN arrested an individual and seized around P17.1 million worth of illegal drugs in a law enforcement operation in the province of Sulu, the police said Thursday, July 2, 2026.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Kris Conrad Gutierrez, officer-in-charge of the Jolo Municipal Police Station, has identified the arrested individuals as alias Mike, 28, a college graduate.

Gutierrez said Mike was arrested in a buy-bust around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, in Zone 3, Tulay villge, Jolo, the capital town of Sulu.

Seized from Mike were three kilos of cocaine with an estimated worth of P15.9 million and 200 grams of shabu worth P1.2 million or for a total of P17.1 million.

Also seized from Mike were P13,000 believed to be proceeds from the suspect's illegal drug trade and other pieces of evidence.

Gutierrez said the suspect was detained in preparation for the filing of charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The anti-drug operation was launched by the personnel of the Jolo Municipal Police Station with the support of operatives from Sulu Provincial Police Office and 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company. (SunStar Zamboanga)