1 arrested, P1.8-M shabu seized in anti-drug sting

LAWMEN have arrested a high-value individual (HVI) suspect and seized some P1.8 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga City, the local police reported Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

The local police identified the arrested suspect as Bismal Sahibad, 25, a resident of Sta. Catalina village, Zamboanga City.

Police operatives in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested the suspect in a buy-bust operation around 2:37 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, in Purok 3-C, Sta. Catalina village.

The local police said seized from the Sahibad were some 270 grams of suspected shabu packed in five heat-sealed plastic sachets worth P1,836,000, a belt bag, 49 bills of P1,000 boodle money topped with one genuine P1,000 bill as marked money.

The local police said the suspect was placed under surveillance before the launch of the buy-bust operation.

The suspect was placed under the custody of the local police in preparation for the filing of the appropriate charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drug Act of 2002. (SunStar Zamboanga)