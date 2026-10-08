1 arrested, P20.4-M shabu seized in Zamboanga City

LAWMEN have arrested an individual and seized some P20.4 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga City, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Thursday, October 8, 2026.

The PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula said the arrested suspect is a 30-year-old resident of Gata village, Talipao, Sulu.

The PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula said the suspect was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 3:55 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, in Calle Real, Mercedes village, Zamboanga City.

The PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula said the buy-bust operation was launched following days of surveillance on the illegal drug activities of the suspect.

Seized during the anti-drug operation were three kilos of suspected shabu were packed in transparent cellophanes worth P20.4 million, illegal drug paraphernalia and buy-bust money.

The suspect was detained and will be charged for violation of Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula launched the anti-drug operation with the support of the local police force. (SunStar Zamboanga)