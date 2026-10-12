1 arrested, P2.72-M shabu seized in Iligan City drug bust

LAWMEN have arrested a 35-year-old man and seized some P2.72 million worth of illegal drugs in a law enforcement operation in Iligan City, an official said Monday, October 12, 2026.

PDEA Northern Mindanao Director Alex Tablate identified the arrested suspect as alias Abas, a resident of Raya Saduc village, Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

Tablate said the suspect was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 12:25 p.m. Friday, October 9, in Hinaplanon village, Iligan City.

Tablate said the operatives have seized approximately 400 grams of suspected shabu packed in one large heat-sealed plastic sachet and two knot-tied plastic cellophane with an estimated standard value of P2.72 million pesos.

He said also seized were a sling bag, a mobile phone, a paper bag, and a genuine P1,000 bill placed on top of boodle money used as buy-bust money.

He said Abas will be charged for violation of Section 5, Article II of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The anti-drug operation was launched by PDEA-Northern Mindanao with the support of different police units.

Tablate urged the public to help keep communities safe by reporting suspicious activities to PDEA or the nearest police station. (SunStar Zamboanga)