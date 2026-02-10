1 arrested, P3.1-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Zamboanga City

OPERATIVES of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) have arrested one person and seized around P3.1 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in a law enforcement operation early Tuesday, February 10, 2026, in Zamboanga City.

The CIDG-Zamboanga City Field Unit (CIDG-ZCFU) identified the arrested suspect as alias Ben, 35, a resident of Omar Drive, Arena Blanco village, Zamboanga City.

The CIDG-ZCFu said the suspect was arrested around 3 a.m. Tuesday, February 10, in Sibictul Drive, Arena Blanco village.

The operatives have seized a vehicle carrying 56 master cases of imported smuggled cigarettes with a total estimated market value of P3.1 million.

The CIDG launched the law enforcement operation under Oplan Mega Shopper with the support of Zamboanga City Police Station 12 and in coordination with the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

Oplan Mega Shopper is a government's campaign against the smuggling of counterfeit products.

The CIDG said the confiscated smuggled cigarettes will be turned over at the BOC-Port of Zamboanga City for proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)