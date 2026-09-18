1 arrested, P321,600 smuggled cigarettes seized Lanao del Norte town

POLICEMEN arrested an individual as they intercepted a shipment of P321,600 of smuggled cigarettes in a law enforcement operation in the province of Lanao del Norte, an official said Friday, September 18, 2026.

Police Colonel Leo Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, identified the arrested individual as alias Sal, 36, a resident of Marawi City, the capital of Lanao del Sur province.

Sua said Sal was arrested around 1:56 a.m. Friday, September 18, in Campong village, Pantar, Lanao del Norte.

Sua said the personnel of Pantar Municipal Police Station were conducting checkpoint operation when they flagged down a multi-purpose Asian Utility Vehicle (AUV) for routine inspection.

“Upon inspection, authorities discovered assorted cigarettes allegedly being transported without proper documentation, resulting in the arrest of alias Sal,” Sua said in his report.

The operatives have confiscated 402 reams of assorted brand of cigarettes with an estimated market value of P321,600, along with the multi-purpose AUV used in their transport.

The arrested individual, vehicle, and confiscated items were brought to Pantar Municipal Police Station for documentation and proper disposition, pending turnover to the Bureau of Customs for appropriate action. (SunStar Zamboanga)