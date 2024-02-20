1 arrested, P3.4-M shabu seized in anti-drug sting

AUTHORITIES have arrested a suspect and seized some P3.4 million worth of illegal drugs in an intelligence-driven operation in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

The PDEA-BARMM identified the arrested suspect as Norhan Padao alias Datu Sajied, 25, a resident of Calawag 2 village, Isulan, Sultan Kudarat.

The PDEA-BARMM said Padao was arrested in a buy-bust in front of a barbecue stand along Sinsuat Avenue in Poblacion 5 village, Cotabato City on Monday, February 19.

Seized during the anti-drug operation were some 500 grams of suspected shabu packed in 10 heat-sealed plastic sachets worth P3.4 million, a cellular phone, an identification card, and buy-bust money.

The success of the operation was a result of the joint and inter-agency efforts of the police, National Bureau of Investigation, according to the PDEA.

The suspect was detained in preparation for the filing of a case for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.