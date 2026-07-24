1 arrested, P3.4-M 'shabu' seized in Lanao del Sur

AUTHORITIES arrested an individual and seized some P3.4 million worth of illegal drugs following a brief shootout in the province of Lanao del Sur, the police said Friday, July 24, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Christopher Abecia, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (Pro-Bar) director, identified the arrested suspect as alias Khalid

Abecia said Khalid was arrested after a brief shootout during a buy-bust operation Wednesday, July 22, in Lalabuan village, Balindong, Lanao del Sur.

Abecia said that a police poseur-buyer, assisted by a confidential informant, met Khalid at the agreed place of transaction, where the latter offered to sell suspected shabu packed in five knot-tied transparent plastic sachets in exchange for P500,000.

The shootout broke out as the operating team, despite identifying themselves as policemen and calling for a peaceful surrender, was met with armed resistance from three cohorts of Khalid as they move in to arrest the suspect after the illegal drug transaction was consummated.

“No casualties or injuries were reported on the part of the operating team or the armed cohorts (of Khalid),” Abecia said in his report.

Seized during the buy-bust operation were some 500 grams of suspected shabu packed in five knot-tied with an estimated value of P3.4 million, five bundles of boodle money topped with one genuine P1,000 as marked money, two empty shells, an eco bag and a plastic bag.

Charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against Khalid, who was detained.

Abecia lauded the operating team for the successful anti-drug operation. (SunStar Zamboanga)