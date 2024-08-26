1 arrested, P3.4-M shabu seized in Zamboanga del Sur

AUTHORITIES have arrested two suspects and seized P3.4 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in the province of Zamboanga del Sur, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Monday, August 26, 2024.

The PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula identified the arrested suspects as Marecil Cubio Muloc, 42, a community store owner; and Jason Palanas, 20, a driver.

Both are residents of Purok Santan in Poblacion, Margosatubig, Zamboanga del Sur.

The PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula said Muloc and Palanas were arrested in a buy-bust operation around 6 p.m. Sunday, August 25, in Purok Narra, Lumbog village, Margosatubig.

Seized from the two suspects were 500 grams of substance believed to be shabu packed in five knot-tied transparent plastic packs, a cellular phone, buy-bust money, two paper bags and a three-wheel vehicle locally known Bao-Bao.

The suspects were detained in preparation for the filing of case against them for violation of Section 5, Article II of Republic Act 9165 otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The PDEA said the buy-bust operation was successfully launched with the support of the policemen of Margosatubig town.

On Saturday, August 24, PDEA and police operatives arrested four suspects as they dismantled a drug den on Puerto Princesa Drive, Talon-Talon village, Zamboanga City.

Arrested during the anti-drug operation were Henry Daniel Soriano, 46, a carpenter; Totoh Jama, 40, fish vendor; Rosebie Hilacio, 29, unemployed; and, Alvin Mark Haili, 34, also a fish vendor.

The joint PDEA and police team recovered some six grams of shabu worth P40,800, several illegal drug paraphernalia, and the buy-bust money at the dismantled drug den. (SunStar Zamboanga)