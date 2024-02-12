1 arrested, P340,000 illegal drugs seized

A SUSPECT was arrested, while P340,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga del Sur, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Monday, February 12, 2024.

The PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula identified the arrested suspect as Rechie Saavedra, 35, a resident of Purok 3 in Magahis village, Dimataling, Zamboanga del Sur.

The PDEA said Saavedra was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 10:10 p.m. Sunday, February 11, in Purok Imelda, Poblacion village, San Miguel, Zamboanga del Sur.

Recovered from the possession of Saavedra were 50 grams of shabu worth P340,000 and packed in a transparent plastic sachet, a cellular phone, a motorcycle, two bundles of boodle money topped with one genuine P1,000 as marked money, one envelop, and a lighter.

Saavedra was detained while charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against him.

The drug bust was launched following days of surveillance on Saavedra illegal drug activity, the PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula said.

The suspect was arrested by PDEA agents with the support of policemen from San Miguel, Zamboanga del Sur. (SunStar Zamboanga)