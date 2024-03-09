1 arrested, P374,000 shabu seized in anti-drug sting

AUTHORITIES have seized P374,000 worth of illegal drugs as they arrested one suspect in an anti-drug operation in Lanao del Sur, the police said Saturday, March 9, 2024.

Police Colonel Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur police director, said the illegal drugs was seized in a buy-bust operation around 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 8, in East Kilikili village, Wao town.

Daculan did not release the suspect's identity except to say the suspect is from the village of East Kilikili.

Daculan said the suspect was arrested after he completed a transaction involving the sale of illegal drugs to an undercover policeman.

He said recovered from the arrested suspect were 55 grams of shabu packed in two heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets with P374,000, and buy-bust money.

He said the buy-bust operation was launched following days of surveillance on the activities of the suspect involving the sale of illegal drugs.

He said the suspect was detained in preparation for the filing of a case against him for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Zamboanga)