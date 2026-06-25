1 arrested, P389,600 smuggled cigarettes seized in Lanao del Norte town

LAWMEN have arrested an individual as they intercepted a shipment of around P389,600 worth of smuggled cigarettes in the province of Lanao del Norte, the police said Thursday, June 25, 2026.

Police Colonel Leo de Leon Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, said the arrested individual is an 18-year-old driver, a resident of Bangco village, Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

Sua said the shipment of smuggled cigarettes was intercepted during a routine checkpoint operation around 2 a.m. Thursday, June 25, along the national highway of Campong village, Pantar, Lanao del Norte.

Sua said the operatives flagged down a vehicle for inspection. Upon verification, the policemen discovered discrepancies between the plate number displayed on the vehicle and the plate number reflected in the Certificate of Registration.

The driver appeared visibly nervous and suspicious during the inspection, prompting the checkpoint personnel to instruct him to switch on the vehicle's light, allowing them to visually inspect the vehicle's interior.

"During the inspection, authorities discovered several boxes containing alleged smuggled cigarettes in the rear passenger compartment. When asked to present documents authorizing the transport and possession of the items, the driver failed to provide any valid supporting documents," Sua said in his report.

Recovered from the vehicle were 487 reams of cigarettes with an estimated market value of P389,600.

The driver is currently under the custody of Pantar Municipal Police Station for documentation and further investigation, while the confiscated cigarettes will be turned over to the Bureau of Customs in Iligan City for appropriate handling and legal proceedings. (SunStar Zamboanga)