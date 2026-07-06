1 arrested, P400,000 smuggled cigarettes seized by Lanao Norte cops

LAWMEN have arrested an individual as they seized a shipment of P400,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes in the province of Lanao del Norte, the police said Monday, July 6, 2026.

Police Colonel Leo Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, identified the arrested individual as alias Ardo, 26, a Sta. Barbara village, Zamboanga City.

Sua said Ardo was arrested around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, July 5, in Samburon village, Linamon, Lanao del Norte.

Sua said Ardo was arrested when the police operatives flagged down a pickup truck while conducting checkpoint operation in Samburon village, Linamon.

"Upon inspection, the checkpoint personnel observed, in plain view, several master cases of cigarettes loaded on the vehicle's rear seats," Sua said in his report.

He said Ardo failed to present any valid documents proving the lawful transport and ownership of the items.

Seized from the pickup truck were 10 master cases of cigarettes, containing a total of 500 reams, with an estimated marked vale of P400,000.

The undocumented cigarettes came from Sta. Barabara village, Zamboanga City and were being transported to Iligan City.

The confiscated vehicle and smuggled cigarettes remain under the custody of the 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company pending their formal turnover to the BOC.

Ardo was taken to Linamon Municipal Police Station for proper documentation, processing, and profiling before being referred to the BOC.

Sua has commended the operating personnel for their vigilance and professionalism that resulted to the confiscation of smuggled cigarettes. (SunStar Zamboanga)