1 arrested, P4.1-M undocumented cigarettes seized in Zamboanga del Norte

LAWMEN have arrested an individual and seized around P4.1 million worth of undocumented cigarettes during a law enforcement operation in the province of Zamboanga del Norte, the police said Friday, September 4, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Elmer Ragay, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said the arrested individual is a 47-year-old driver and a resident of Zamboanga City.

Ragay said the driver was arrested around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, in Purok Kalauman, Canawan village, Salug, Zamboanga del Norte.

Ragay said the personnel of Salug Municipal Police Station were conducting a random checkpoint operation when they flagged down a multi-purpose vehicle for routine verification and inspection.

During the inspection, the operating personnel discovered a total of 1,049 reams of assorted cigarettes inside the vehicle with an estimated value of P4,133,060, based on the Bureau of Customs Standard Price.

The driver was arrested for violation of the Graphic Health Warnings Law.

The undocumented cigarettes and the vehicle are currently under the custody of the Salug Municipal Police Station pending proper disposition and further legal proceedings in coordination with concerned government agencies.

Ragay commended the operating personnel for their vigilance and underscored the importance of sustained police operations. (SunStar Zamboanga)