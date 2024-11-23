1 arrested, P500,000 smuggled cigarettes seized

AUTHORITIES arrested one person as they seized a shipment of more than half-a-million pesos smuggled cigarettes in Zamboanga del Sur, the police said Saturday, November 23, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, did not identify the arrested person except to say he is a 33-year-old driver.

Masauding said the driver was arrested by joint Bureau of Customs (BOC), police and military operatives around 10:17 p.m. Thursday, November 21, at Purok Talisay 2 in Lower Landing village, Dumingag, Zamboanga del Sur.

Masauding said the operatives were manning a checkpoint when they flagged down a car for inspection.

He said the driver was arrested after he failed to present documents of the 490 reams of cigarettes worth P527,160 found in his vehicle.

He said the checkpoint operation was part of the ongoing efforts by the PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula and the BOC to curb smuggling activities in the region, particularly the illicit trade of tobacco products.

This action demonstrates our commitment to safeguarding the public from the harmful effects of illegal products, as well as ensuring that proper taxes are collected for goods entering the region,” he said.

He said the seized items were turned over to the BOC for further inspection and processing. (SunStar Zamboanga)