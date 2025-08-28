1 arrested, P600,000 'shabu' seized in Maguindanao del Sur

LAWMEN arrested an individual and seized some P600,000 worth of illegal drugs in an intelligence-driven law enforcement operation in Maguindanao del Sur, the police said Thursday, August 28, 2025.

Police Brigadier General Jaysen De Guzman, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (Pro-BAR) director, identified the arrested suspect as alias Eric of legal age individual.

De Guzman said Eric was arrested in an anti-illegal drug operation in close coordination with the local community on Wednesday, August 27, in Pagagawan village, Datu Montawal, Maguindanao del Sur.

“Crucial information provided by residents regarding the suspect’s alleged illegal activities played a vital role in the success of the (anti-illegal drug) operation,” he reported.

He said seized from the suspect’s possession were more than 85 grams of suspected shabu worth P600.000.

The suspect, along with the seized evidence, is currently under the custody of Datu Montawal Municipal Police Station for proper disposition.

De Guzman has commended the operating team for their relentless efforts in the fight against illegal drugs. (SunStar Zamboanga)