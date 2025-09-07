1 arrested, P641,000 shabu seized in Marawi City

LAWMEN seized some P641,920 worth of illegal drugs and arrested an alleged big-time drug suspect in a law enforcement operation in Lanao del Sur, the police said Sunday, September 7, 2025.

Police Colonel Caezar Cabuhat, Lanao del Sur police director, identified the suspect as alias Amron, of legal age.

Cabuhat said Amron was arrested in a buy-bust operation on Thursday evening, September 4, in Emie Punud village, Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

He said seized from the suspect were about 94.40 grams of suspected shabu packed in a knot-tied transparent plastic sachet worth P641,920, along with the marked buy-bust money.

The suspect is now under the custody of the Marawi City Police Station pending the filing of charges against him for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Cabuhat commended the operating units for the successful anti-drug operation and assured the public that the police will remain relentless in the campaign to eradicate illegal drugs in Lanao del Sur. (SunStar Zamboanga)