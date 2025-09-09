1 arrested, P6.8-M 'shabu' in Zamboanga City anti-drug sting

LAWMEN have arrested an individual and seized around P6.8 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga City, an official of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Tuesday, September 9, 2025.

PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula Director Ryan Babang identified the arrested suspect as alias Almisal, of legal age and a resident of Zamboanga City.

Babang said Almisal was arrested in an anti-drug operation at 7:06 p.m. Monday in Sinunuc village, eight kilometers west of the city hall of Zamboanga.

Seized from Almisal were one kilogram of shabu packed in a gold tea pack labeled Guanyinwang and buy-bust money.

He said the arrested suspect is detained pending the filing of charges against him for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

He said the PDEA operatives with the support of the police launched the anti-drug operation following days of surveillance on the illicit activity of the suspect.

He said the targets of the anti-drug campaign are the sources of illegal drugs and to dismantle the distribution networks in Zamboanga Peninsula. (SunStar Zamboanga)