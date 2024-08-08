1 arrested, P6.8-M shabu seized in anti-drug operation

ONE person was arrested and some P6.8 million worth of illegal drugs were seized in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga City, authorities said Thursday, August 8, 2024.

Arrested by joint agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Zamboanga Peninsula and Regional Drug Enforcement Unit was Akino Muharam, 24, a resident of Talipao, Sulu.

Authorities said Muharam was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 1 p.m. Thursday, August 8, near a gasoline station along Governor Camins Avenue in Canelar, Zamboanga City.

Authorities said a companion of Muharam escaped upon sensing they were transacting illegal drugs with government agents.

Confiscated from the possession of the arrested suspect were a kilo of suspected shabu worth P6.8 million, nine bundles of boodle money topped with two real P1,000 as marked money.

In a radio interview, Muharam said he was just delivering the parcel in exchange for a fee but refused to identify the owner of the pack of shabu.

Authorities said the suspect will be charged for violation of Republic Act 9165 otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Zamboanga)