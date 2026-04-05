1 arrested, P6.8-M shabu seized in Zamboanga City on Easter Sunday

LAWMEN have arrested an individual and seized some P6.8 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga City, an official said Saturday, April 5.

Bryan Babang, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Zamboanga Peninsula director, identified the arrested suspect as alias Mahadil, 37, a resident of Zamboanga City.

Babang said Mahadil was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 7:38 a.m. of Easter Sunday, April 5, in Calle Amor, Lunzuran village, Zamboanga City.

Babang said seized from the suspect’s possession were a kilo of suspected shabu packed in four heat-sealed transparent plastic packs worth P6.8 million, five bundles of boodle money topped with one genuine P1,000 marked money, identification cards, a sling bag and a paper bag.

He said the suspect was detained in preparation for the filing of charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The arrest of Mahadil and confiscation of P6.8 million suspected shabu was the second PDEA-led anti-drug operation during the week in Zamboanga Peninsula.

The first was on Tuesday, March 31, following a shootout in the boundary of Tungawan, Zamboanga Sibugay, and Licomo village, Zamboanga City.

Two suspects were arrested, including one who was wounded during the shootout.

Some P3.4 million worth of suspected shabu were seized from the two suspects during the anti-drug operation. (SunStar Zamboanga)