1 arrested, P6.8-M 'shabu' seized in Zamboanga Sibugay

ONE person was arrested while another escaped and some P6.8 million worth of suspected illegal drugs seized in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga Sibugay, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) reported.

The PDEA Zamboanga Sibugay Provincial Office identified the arrested suspect as Ben Nadjar, 46, a resident of Sitio Kapok in Sawa village, Mabuhay, Zamboanga Sibugay province.

A male companion of the arrested suspect identified only as “Hadz” managed to escape, according to the PDEA-Zamboanga Sibugay Provincial Officer.

The PDEA said the suspect was arrested in an anti-drug operation around 11:16 a.m. Wednesday, January 10, at Purok Rizal in Poblacion village, Imelda, Zamboanga Sibugay.

The PDEA said seized from the suspect were a kilo of suspected shabu worth P6.8 million packed in a plastic pack; 11 bundles of boodle money used as buy-bust money; a cellular phone; a leather wallet; P420 cash in different denominations; a lunch bag utilized as container of the buy-bust item; and eco bag used as container of boodle money.

The PDEA said the arrested suspect was detained while charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against him.

The PDEA said the anti-drug operation was launched with the support of the military and police forces.