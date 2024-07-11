1 arrested, P680,000 shabu seized in Zamboanga

OPERATIVES of the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit (RDEU) have arrested an alleged big-time drug dealer in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga City, the police said Thursday, July 11, 2024.

The Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula did not release the identity of the arrested suspect except to say he is a 41-year-old male, who had been under surveillance by authorities.

The PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula said the suspect was arrested in an anti-drug operation around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, on Felix Enriquez Drive, Santa Catalina village, Zamboanga City.

The police said seized from the arrested suspect were some 100 grams of suspected shabu packed in two heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P680,000 and a bundle of 49 pieces of boodle money topped with one genuine P1,000 as marked money.

The arrested suspect was detained at the detention facility of the Zamboanga City Police Office for proper disposition while the confiscated drug items were brought to the Regional Forensic Unit for examination.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula director, lauded the RDEU operatives for the successful arrest of the suspect.

“I render my snappiest salute to the operatives of the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit 9 who led the anti-illegal drugs operation in Santa. Catalina, Zamboanga City wherein illegal drugs worth P680,000 were seized,” Masauding added. (SunStar Zamboanga)