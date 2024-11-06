1 arrested, P680,000 shabu seized in Zamboanga City

AUTHORITIES have arrested a suspect and seized P680,000 worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga City, a top official said Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

Police General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, did not identify the arrested suspect but said he is a 37-year-old resident of Santa Clara village, Lamitan City, Basilan.

The suspect was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 5:06 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, in Baliwasan village, Zamboanga City.

Seized from him were 100 grams of shabu worth P680,000 and buy-bust money.

Masauding said all the confiscated pieces of evidence are now under the custody of the Special Operations Unit-9 for examination while the arrested suspect was turned over to Zamboanga City Police Station 11 (ZCPS11) in preparation for the filing of case against him.

He commended the joint efforts of the SOU-9, ZCPS11, 1st Zamboanga City Mobile Force Company, Philippine Air Force, Zamboanga City Drug Enforcement Unit, 904th-Mobile Company, Regional Intelligence Unit-9, and Regional Mobile Force Battalion 9 for the successful anti-illegal drugs operation that led to the arrest of the suspect.

"PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula reaffirms its commitment to eradicate illegal drugs in the Zamboanga Peninsula region," he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)