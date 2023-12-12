1 arrested, P680K shabu seized in anti-drug sting

AUTHORITIES have arrested one suspect and seized some P680,000 worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga City, the local police reported Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

The local police identified the arrested suspect as Jinx Diaz, 21, a resident of Sitio Sapang Palay in Baliwasan village.

The police said the suspect was arrested in an anti-drug operation around 10:12 p.m., Monday, December 11, at Sitio Tres Marias in Baliwasan village.

The police said seized from the suspect were some 100 grams of suspected shabu packed in two heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P680,000, a bag used as container of the illegal drugs, and a bundle of 59 pieces of P1,000 bills used as boodle money topped with one genuine P1,000 bill used as marked money.

The police said the anti-drug operation was launched following surveillance on the illegal activity of the suspect.

The suspect was arrested by a joint team of policemen and military operatives.