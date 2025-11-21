1 arrested, P840,000 smuggled cigarettes seized in Lanao del Norte town

LAWMEN have seized some P840,000 worth of contraband and arrested a shipper in an anti-smuggling operation in Lanao del Norte, an official said Friday, November 21.

Police Colonel Leo De Leon Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, said the shipment of smuggled cigarettes was seized around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, November 20, in Koreo village, Sultan Naga Dimaporo.

He said the arrested shipper is a 32-year-old resident of the village.

The operatives launched the operation after receiving information from a reliable source about smuggled cigarettes concealed near the seashore and reportedly offloaded by small boats from nearby provinces.

“Upon their arrival, the boats and several individuals involved managed to evade arrest,” Sua said.

Seized were 21 master cases of assorted brands of cigarettes worth P840,000.

“This operation reflects our firm commitment to curbing smuggling activities that undermine the law and harm our local economy,” he added.

The arrested shipper is under the custody of the Sultan Naga Dimaporo Municipal Police Station, while the seized cigarettes will be turned over to the Bureau of Customs–Iligan City for proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)