1 arrested, P855,000 smuggled cigarettes seized

AUTHORITIES have arrested one person and seized P855,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes in an intelligence-driven anti-smuggling operation in Zamboanga Sibugay, the police said Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, did not identify the arrested person but said he is a 19-year-old individual.

Masauding said the person was arrested in a joint law and well-coordinated law enforcement operation around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, November 20, Baganipay village, Talusan, Zamboanga Sibugay.

The law enforcement operation resulted in the confiscation of 15 master cases of assorted smuggled cigarettes valued at approximately P855,000.

Masauding said the arrested individual, along with the smuggled cigarettes, was brought to the Talusan Municipal Police Station for proper disposition and filing of charges.

He commended the collaborative efforts of the Talusan Municipal Police, the Zamboanga Sibugay Police Provincial Office, the 1st Zamboanga Sibugay Provincial Mobile Force Company, and the 106th Infantry Battalion Philippine Army that resulted in the successful anti-smuggling operation.

"The PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula will continue to intensify its anti-smuggling operations to ensure that illegal activities are prevented, and those involved are held accountable under the law," Masauding said. (SunStar Zamboanga)